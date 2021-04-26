Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story debuts first trailer during Oscars 2021; Fans are excited for Rachel Zegler

The reimagining of the beloved 1961 musical, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story just debuted its exciting first trailer. Watch it below.

The first trailer of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story waltzed its way into the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night, PST. The cast of the movie includes Ansel Elgort and debutant Rachel Zegler playing the roles of Tony and Maria along with EGOT winner Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store where Tony works.

The trailer starts with scenes of dawn breaking in the city of New York, as one can hear a siren going off at a distance. Soon after which the shutters of a warehouse are pulled up to show the Jets and the Sharks standing neck to neck against each other. Cut to a party like scene where Tony and Maria are shown looking at each other. As the trailer progresses, the beef between the Sharks and the Jets intensify and the trailer ends with Maria looking down at Tony from an elevated platform. The nostalgia factor is hitting us hard with the inclusion of the classic West Side Story tune Somewhere.

Watch the exciting first trailer of West Side Story below:

Inspired from Romeo and Juliet, the film tells the classic tale of neck to neck rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. For those who didn’t know, Rita Moreno played the role of Anita in the original film and won an Oscar for her performance. Her role in the remake was specially made for her.

West Side Story was initially originated as a 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Berstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. It tells a tale of star-crossed lovers torn between two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

West Side Story's shooting was wrapped by October 2019 and was supposed to release in December 2020 but the release date was postponed until December 10, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Spielberg told Vanity Fair about West Side Story, "This story is not only a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it's returned with a kind of social fury," He further adds, “I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican, Nuyorican experience of basically the migration to this country and the struggle to make a living, and to have children, and to battle against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice."

