Steven Spielberg says he's 'proud and honoured' about adapting West Side Story Broadway musical

West Side Story originally debuted on Broadway in 1957 and has been one of the most significant works. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is all set to bring the unforgettable story of two star-crossed lovers to the big screen with his upcoming directorial West Side Story. In a new behind-the-scenes video, the director is seen discussing what it means for him to get a shot at adapting the famed musical for the screen in his late career.

A new video from the set of the film shows Spielberg showcasing his tradition of raising a toast on the first day and last day of shoot. The 74-year-old director also talks about being "proud and honoured" to have gotten a chance to direct the film based on the 1957 musical. The video further also showcases a teaser of the film which shows Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort who will play the lead roles of Maria and Tony.

Check out BTS video from West Side Story:

Previously, while talking about West Side Story, Spielberg in a featurette shared by 20th Century Studios stated that directing the musical has been his dream project. Talking about how it was early on that he was inspired to adapt the film, he said, "I was ten years old when I first listened to the West Side Story album, and it never went away. I've been able to fulfill that dream and keep that promise that I made to myself. 'You must make West Side Story.'"

West Side Story also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll and Mike Faist in lead roles and is all set to release in theatres on December 10.

