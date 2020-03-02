Steven Spielberg's daughter injured fiancé by ATTACKING him following an argument; Read Details

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, who recently came out as a porn star, injured her fiancé’s wrist by attacking him following an argument. Read on to know more.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela was arrested due to domestic violence incident involving her fiancé, Chuck Pankow. According to arrest records, she was charged with domestic assault causing physical harm to the 47-year-old. The incident took place after the two returned from a bar at around 4 AM in the morning and got into an argument. The issue escalated when Pankow made a mean comment which prompted Mikaela to get angry. Following this, she started throwing objects at him and ended up hurting him.

While the officials did not disclose what type of objects were thrown at Pankow, they did specify that one of them hit his hand, leaving a visible injury. The attack resulted in dried blood on his hand, a swollen wrist and marks on the skin, Daily Mail reported. The authorities also mentioned that the injuries appeared fresh and recent. Both Mikaela and her fiancé admitted to the dispute when they arrived at the scene. However, it is still unclear who called the cops.

Check out Mikaela George's photo with her family:

While Mikaela, who recently come out as a porn star, changed her version of the dispute and made conflicting statements, the officials concluded that she was the aggressor based on Pankow’s statements and his injuries. Following Mikaela’s arrest, he told Fox News that the incident was just a misunderstanding and that no one was hurt. Reportedly, after her arrest, a USD 1,000 bond on Spielberg’s behalf was given and Mikaela will be released after mandatory 12-hour hold expires. ALSO READ: Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela ARRESTED for domestic violence post becoming an 'adult entertainer'

