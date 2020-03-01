Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela ARRESTED for domestic violence post becoming an 'adult entertainer'

After announcing to the world about her aspirations of a career as an adult entertainer, Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old adopted daughter Mikaela George has been arrested on a count of misdemeanor domestic violence. Read below to know what Mikaela's fiance Chuck Pankow had to share on the same.

It was just a few days back when Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old adopted daughter Mikaela George had come out as a porn star and revealed to The Sun that she had already begun self-producing adult videos. In case you were wondering as to what the Oscar-winning filmmaker's reaction to his daughter's revelation was, Mikaela herself had revealed that he was "intrigued" and not at all upset by it. However, in a recent report by Fox News, Mikaela has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The arrest took place at 6:30 am on Saturday, i.e. February 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tennesse. Mikaela was then taken to the Hill Detention Center and was out on bail at USD 1000. However, she was still placed on a 12-hour hold as a common procedure while her next hearing will be on March 9, 2020. The harrowing news was confirmed by Mikaela's fiance Chuck Pankow who shared with Fox News that the incident was "true" but was also a "misunderstanding." While Chuck did not reveal the 'who' and 'where' of the incident, he did share that no one was hurt.

Check out Mikaela George's photo with her family below:

During her earlier interview with The Sun, Mikaela had disclosed about how supportive Chuck has been about her aspirations of a career as an adult entertainer. "Chuck's been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn't sure how his social group would react to it. And thus far, it hasn't been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right now," Mikaela revealed to The Sun.

