Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela comes out as a porn star; says dad is 'intrigued' but 'not upset'
In news that is sure to leave you intrigued, Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old daughter Mikaela George, who was adopted by the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his wife Kate Capshaw, has come out as a porn star. In a revealing interview with The Sun, Mikaela confessed that she had already begun self-producing adult videos. Furthermore, she would love to be a dancer in a strip club once she obtains her sex worker license. In case you were wondering as to what Steven's reaction was to his daughter's decision, Mikaela shared that through a FaceTime conversation with her parents, they were left intrigued but were not upset.
"I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day today in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated," Mikaela shared with utmost honesty to The Sun.
Here's a photo of Mikaela George with mother Kate Capshaw and sister Destry Allyn Spielberg:
Furthermore, Mikaela shared she can't stay dependent on her parents as she doesn't feel comfortable doing that. However, the decision wasn't an 'I've hit bottom' choice and rather a more 'positive, empowering' choice. Mikaela feels no shame in having a fascination with the adult film industry and doing something that is safe, sane and consensual.
Talking about her relationship with fiance Chuck Pankow, 47, Mikaela added, "It was actually really nice and refreshing to have people saying cool things – because people can often say really upsetting things about a black woman’s body sometimes. And the reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other."
