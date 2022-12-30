Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting minor in 70s; 7 details about the case and Aerosmith singer

American singing sensation Steven Tyler, who is a member of the popular band Aerosmith has landed into trouble at the age of 74 years. A woman has accused the legendary singer of being in an illicit relationship with her, further “accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

1. Who is Steven Tyler?

The 74-year-old American singer Steven Tyler has landed into trouble. For those who are unaware, let us tell you that he is best known as the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith. In the band, he plays the harmonica, piano, and percussion with ease and class. He is popularly called the "Demon of Screamin'" due to his high screams and his powerful wide vocal range.

2. Where has the case against Steven Tyler been filed?

The lawsuit was filed before a California legislation that temporarily waives statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations, as reported by Rolling Stone.

3. What is the case against Tyler all about?

The lawsuit has been filed against Steven Tyler in California by Julia Holcomb, who claims to have had a relationship with Tyler as a teenager in the 1970s. In the lawsuit, Tyler has been accused of alleged “sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

In a report published by Rolling Stone, it read, “The plaintiff Julia Holcomb alleges that Tyler convinced Holcomb’s mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which consequently allowed her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship. She claims they were together from 1973 until about three years later.”

4. Julia Holocomb’s statement: What is the situation today?

In a statement given by the plaintiff Julia Holocomb, she wants action to be taken in this case soon so that it exposes the “celebrity offenders.”

“I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naïve and vulnerable kids and adults,” Holcomb said in a statement regarding her suit, as reported by Rolling Stone.

In the statement, she also highlighted the trauma she faced from Tyler. “Because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry, I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors,” Julia said.

5. The lawsuit and its connection with Tyler’s memoir

The plaintiff, Julia drew several connections between her lawsuit and Tyler’s memoir. In the suit filed in Los Angeles, it mentioned excerpts from Tyler’s memoir which read, “I almost took a teen bride” and that “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

6. Did Steven Tyler ever have a fallout with Aerosmith bandmates?

Before 2009, Tyler shared a great bond with his Aerosmith bandmates. This popular band is a group of musicians consisting of Steven Tyler (lead vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums), and Brad Whitford (guitar). However, in 2009, tensions brewed between the band when Tyler signed on to American Idol without telling his bandmates. However, Tyler continued to record music and perform with Aerosmith later on and his association with the band never got dismissed.

7. Tyler and his struggles with alcohol and drugs

Tyler has publicly acknowledged his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. In a 2019 interview with People, Tyler said: “There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over’...I am grateful and owe thanks to them for my sobriety.”

Tyler added to People: “I have had many times in my life where I just couldn't handle — whether it was a marriage or my addiction had reared its ugly head — and the rest of the guys in the band are not unlike that. But we have all seen each other through it, and we are here today.”

Talking about Tyler’s personal life, the singer was married twice in his lifetime: first to Cyrinda Foxe ​(1978-1987)​ and then to Teresa Barrick ​(1988-2006). Later, Tyler began dating Erin Brady in 2006. They got engaged in December 2011. However, in January 2013, Tyler and Brady broke off their engagement.

