'Still making her laugh...': David Beckham shares glimpse of adorable moment with Victoria Beckham from docu-series premiere; details inside

Following the launch of his new docuseries Beckham, David Beckham, the 48-year-old co-owner of Inter Miami uploaded a photo with his 49-year-old wife Victoria Beckham on Wednesday. The Netflix series consists of four episodes — though roughly chronological, the narrative does jump around to different points in Beckham’s life and career.

In the photo shared by David, the couple appeared to be having a fantastic time. David held on to Victoria's hand and she smiled brightly. “Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on love you @victoriabeckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie’s,” David wrote in his caption as he shared the photo. He even tagged his kids in his post and apologized for his dance moves.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham enjoy a precious moment

Victoria Beckham also took to her Instagram and shared the same picture. The designer wrote: “Still making me laugh and I’m still teaching @davidbeckham to dance.” In her caption, Victoria added, “We all love you so much and are so proud of you,” further tagging David and her kids.

For the unversed, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are parents to four amazing children- Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12. All of them accompanied their parents to the Netflix docu-series premiere in London on Tuesday. Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan were also present with the family. Victoria chose a white suit with a black and gold clutch bag, while Beckham wore a dark navy suit with a white shirt and blue tie for the occasion.

The English fashion designer and singer shared snaps from her night on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Victoria posed with her mother-in-law Sandra Beckham, as well as her sister-in-law Joanne Beckham. “Kisses @jojobeckham @sandra_beckham49,” she wrote, over the picture. All three ladies wore stunning stylish pantsuits. Mrs Beckham also shared photos of her children smiling together, as well as a touching photo of Brooklyn and David sharing a warm father-son hug.

Victoria and David Beckham’s passionate romance remains an inspiration to many

Talking about Victoria and him, David Beckham told People, “We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other." Meanwhile, after meeting at a soccer game in 1997, the couple got engaged and married on July 4, 1999. The wedding took place in Ireland and featured a star-studded guest list. The extravagant and glitzy features of the celebrations grabbed headlines.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't get the buzz cut for sake of attention': David Beckham reflects on his iconic hair moment in new Netflix documentary