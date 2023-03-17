'Still out here looking for': Selena Gomez drops hint about her current dating life

Selena Gomez is looking for her Mr. Right. A month after sparking dating rumors with the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Gomez took to social media to share a cheeky update on her relationship status. The singer got candid about her dating life and went on to hint that she is single and is seeking someone truly special.

In that video, she could be seen lip-syncing to audio that said “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.’ She has captioned that video as “Still out here looking for him lol.” Dressed in a pink shirt and golden hoop earrings, the ‘My Mind & Me’ singer shared that she has not been lucky when it comes to her love life. Well, this isn’t the first time the 30-year-old made a joke about her for being single. She shared a video of herself on February 21, where she was lip-syncing to a TikToker’s funny revelation about dating.

Fans' reaction over Selena Gomez’s “clear-cut” dating update

Fans pointed out in the comments section that even if Selena is unmarried, she is adored by many. One person commented, "It's okay because you are THE girl crush for literally everyone,”. Another user wrote, “well the whole world is crushing on you right now girl.” The third person said, “it’s okay you’ve got half the population to choose from x.”

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart dating rumors

As per reports, Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart have a great connection. However, it's still not clear where the rumoured relationship between the two stands. Selena posted a hilarious TikTok video on March 15, which seemingly puts her dating rumours to rest. She said she is single and still looking for love.

Also read:Throwback: When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber feuded on Instagram over the latter’s PICS with his then GF | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Is Selena Gomez dating Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart? A brief look into the actress’ dating history | PINKVILLA