Still With You: BTS' Jungkook becomes worldwide trend as ARMY left emotional over solo track dedicated to them

ARMY were left in an emotional mess when BTS member Jungkook released his first produced solo track, Still With You, as a thank you gift for the fandom. Check out the tweets by ARMY members thanking Kookie below.

FESTA brings a lot of joy to ARMY as BTS go out of their way to thank them for their support. As this year's celebrations commenced on June 1, the fandom is being treated right with new photos, choreography videos and so forth. Moreover, FESTA 2020 is extra special because it marks the seventh anniversary since the septet's debut and we already know the significance of that lucky number. Until now, we've been given a summer version of Airplane pt. 2, seventh anniversary family portraits, Dionysus choreography video and 2019-2020 photo collection.

ARMY was extremely excited for the secret project titled Still With You and while the fandom was preparing to have their hearts weeping with joy, they didn't expect such extreme feels, courtesy of Jungkook. Yes, that's right! Still With You was Kookie's first produced solo track and what makes the song all the more precious is that it's a dedication to ARMY. We know how Kookie has always been in adoration of the fandom, whether it be his ARMY tattoo or the fact that he burst into tears while reading a letter for ARMY. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Still With You is a thank you gift from the 22-year-old singer to his beloved fans.

ARMY, as expected, were left in an emotional mess over Jungkook's track that had meaningful lyrics like - Behind the faint smile that looked at me, I'm going to draw beautiful Purple colour. We may not step well together but I want to walk this road with. Still with you. - that tugged at their heartstrings.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Jungkook's Still With You below:

Jungkook's voice.. one of the purest things in this planet. I feel like I kept walking down forest and found a beautiful lake in there. The surface of the water sparkles in the sun. @BTS_twt #StillwithYou — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) June 4, 2020

the thing that hurts the most is the fact that jungkook went through so much crap these last months and he realses a song saying “still with you” meaning even if it hurts being together it’s worth it. — djellza (@JMSFILTER) June 4, 2020

Thank you Jungkook-ah. I love you with my whole soul, your song is the most beautiful gift one can receive — (@GoldenUnion_JK) June 4, 2020

THANKYOUUUU JUNGKOOK I LOVEEE ITTT — RAY (@OT7wrecked) June 4, 2020

I’m so proud of you Jungkook, thank you so so so much for gifting us this beautiful song that makes our hearts so happy. You are not only talented and an amazing artist but also the sweetest most caring person. Thank you for showing us your love always. — (@GoldenUnion_JK) June 4, 2020

Jungkook really is the best boy!

