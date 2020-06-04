Still With You Song: BTS singer Jungkook thanks ARMY with his new track as Festa 2020 celebrations continue

BTS released Still With You, sung and produced by Jungkook. The soothing and heart touching song has been dropped as part of the septet's Festa 2020 celebrations.

BTS has released a new song sung by Jungkook as part of the Festa 2020 celebrations. With BTS charging towards their seventh year anniversary, Big Hit Entertainment has been rolling out photos and videos to celebrate their journey as part of the Festa 2020. From sharing family portraits to revisiting some of their best memories - which includes the septet watching the Empire State Building turn Purple for the first time, 'Boy With Luv' set pictures, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' concept photos, tour shoot, rehearsals for Grammys and much more - the celebrations have been a roller coaster ride. Now, as part of the celebrations, the Bangtan Boys have released the video of Still With You.

At the time of the announcement, the title had the BTS ARMY speculated an emotional song. But it comes as a sweet surprise that the song has been crooned by Kookie. The singer has not only gone behind the microphone for this but he has also produced it with Pdogg. The soothing song begins with the pitter-patter of the rain before Jungkook sings the heart touching lyrics.

Check out the song below:

A Twitter user with the handle name @Vernal_Bom translated the lyrics and here's what it means:

The low noise of airconditioner

Without this, I think I'm gonna collapse We laughed together

and cried together

those simple emotions

guess those were all for me. When will that be?

If I get chance to face you again,

Im gonna tell, looking into your eyes

that I missed you. pic.twitter.com/7JLJhQPAtp — (@Vernal_Bom) June 4, 2020

What did you think about Still With You? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from Still With You, BTS is set to drop an emotionally packed music video of "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal". While the Bangtan Boys give the ARMY something to gush over every day, the ARMY is returning the love with their special acts. Recently, BTS' DNA music video clocked one billion views, making it the first Korean MV to have achieve the bow-worthy milestone. It is a wonderful gesture, considering the mood of Festa 2020 has taken over!

While fans and the boys celebrate seven years of the band, BTS has been busy with their new album as well. The band recently hosted a live session where they discussed numerous elements of the album. Read about it here: BTS New Album: Jin wants another 'Spring Day', V suggests 7 songs but ARMY goes gaga over Jungkook's ensemble

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :SoundCloudTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×