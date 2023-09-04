'Single and ready to mingle': Drake reveals relationship status on live stage; WATCH Video

It is not very common for celebrities to talk about their relationship status on a live stage. But this is Drake we are talking about. The rapper is currently on a spree of shows for his latest album. And since then, there has been news surrounding everything that happens onstage. From getting thrown objects on him onstage, to getting a job to a complete stranger, Drake has seen all of it from the performing stage. But this time around, the news is about the rapper announcing his relationship status on a live stage. Here is what the matter is all about.

Drake announces relationship status

Drake is currently on tour for his latest album, It's All a Blur, and all sorts of news surrounds him during this time. During one of his shows in the US, the singer completed his show and decided to interact with the audience there. This was when he talked about being happily single. It is rare to get official footage from a concert many times. It was from one of the fanmade videos that we got to know that the rapper is single and ready to mingle. Drake started off by saying that "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just don't have to feel guilty at all." The singer continued "Imagine if I was married to some sh**" This way, the rapper went on to talk about what it would be like if he was married to someone while on tour.

At the end of it, he closed by saying "I'm so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle." This attracted the loudest cheer from his fans. Not only does this confirm Drake's relationship status, but we also know that he is open to flings at this point in his life. Drake is currently touring for his new album, Her Loss alongside 21 Savage. The It's All a Blur Tour began on July 5, 2023, in Chicago and will conclude on October 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, featuring 56 North American dates. Notably, J. Cole and Travis Scott replaced 21 Savage for select Canadian shows.

