'Stone-cold killer': The time Walker Scobell hilariously joked about 'not at all' being intimidated by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds joined forces with young talented actor, Walker Scobell, in his 2022 Sci-fi drama film, The Adam Project. Scobell won over the hearts of many for his cute interactions with superstar Ryan Reynolds during the promotion of their film. One such instance occurred when young actor Walker Scobell candidly shared his thoughts on working with Reynolds, marking that working with the Deadpool star was not intimidating in any sense.

Walker Scobell is not intimidated by superstar, Ryan Reynolds

In the world of Hollywood, sharing the screen with top-notch celebrities can be quite intimidating for a newcomer. However, Walker Scobell came as an exception as the presence of global star, Ryan Reynolds, failed to overawe him. When asked about whether he was intimidated by Reynolds during his appearance on TODAY , Scobell responded by simply saying, "No, not at all."

Scobell shared his impression about Ryan adding, “He was a lot taller than I thought he would be.” Reynolds responded to this by stating that he had “four inches” footwear on. Scobell though didn’t hesitate to share the fact that Reynolds has never succeeded in making him laugh. “I don’t think I have ever laughed at any of his jokes,” he shared. The young actor’s comment forced Reynolds to tag him as, “'Stone-cold killer”.

Ryan Reynolds on casting Walker Scobell in his film, The Adam Project

Walker Scobell plays the younger counterpart of Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project. Talking about the journey of casting Scobell to justify the role, Reynolds shared insight into the casting process, stating, "We read hundreds and hundreds of kids at all different ages. Starting with the umbilical cord right up to about 12 years old and I feel like we read every kid on Earth.”

However, it was one tape that stood out among the rest. It was the audition tape of a relatively unknown actor, Walker Scobell, who had never previously graced the big screen. According to Reynolds, the moment Scobell began speaking, he knew they had found their guy. “And then one day we saw this tape for this kid Walker Scobell that no one had heard of the cast team, never done anything before and it was perfect the second sentence out of his mouth, I looked at Shawn Levy, my co-producer and director, and said that’s our guy, “ Reynolds revealed.

Walker Scobell's fearless attitude towards acting alongside Ryan Reynolds is surely commendable. Reynolds' impeccable casting of Walker Scobell exemplifies the unexpected but delightful surprises of the casting choices.

