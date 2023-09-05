'Stood me up on the red carpet': How Amber Heard met Elon Musk because of Johnny Depp's absence at 2016 Met Gala

Amber Heard, renowned for her roles in Aquaman and The Rum Diary, recently testified in the defamation trial between her and her former husband, Johnny Depp. The actress revealed a fascinating anecdote about the 2016 Met Gala, where she claimed Johnny Depp "stood her up" on the red carpet, leading to an unexpected encounter with tech magnate Elon Musk.

ALSO READ: 'This is not about the money': When Amber Heard had to sell her California house over Johnny Depp's looming trial debt

Amber Heard's Met Gala disappointment

The story unfolds in May 2016 at the Met Gala, a prestigious event known for its star-studded guest list and dazzling red carpet appearances. Amber Heard, then 30 years old, had been anticipating attending the Gala with her husband at the time, Johnny Depp. However, things took an unexpected turn. Heard claimed that Depp missed a crucial fitting for the Gala due to a prior commitment related to her 30th birthday party in Los Angeles. The couple had plans to attend the event as guests of fashion icon Ralph Lauren. Unfortunately, Depp's team allegedly failed to communicate with Heard about his absence, leaving her in the dark.

"I sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as we realized he effectively stood me up on the red carpet," Heard testified during the trial. This unfortunate incident marked a turning point in their tumultuous relationship.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard injures herself while training for marathon, walks on crutches months ahead of USD 205 million film's release

The story of Amber meeting Elon Musk

As Amber Heard sat alone at the Gala, an unexpected encounter changed the course of her evening. She crossed paths with Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. Initially, she didn't recognize him, but their conversation quickly sparked recognition. Musk, accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, exhibited gentlemanly manners, leaving a lasting impression on Heard. They conversed, and their chance of meeting paved the way for a friendship that would later develop into a romantic relationship.

Contrary to rumors, Musk's representative clarified that their romantic involvement did not begin until May 2016, and even then, it was sporadic. Their deeper connection evolved over time, characterized by shared interests in intellectual curiosity, science, and meaningful conversations.

ALSO READ: ‘I was really in love’: When Elon Musk spoke on Amber Heard split and his desire to avoid loneliness

Amber Heard's relationship with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's relationship with Johnny Depp had its highs and lows. They first met while working on the film The Rum Diary in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015. However, their marriage was short-lived, marred by accusations of domestic violence. Heard sought a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, sparking a public legal battle. Ultimately, they settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Advertisement

Presently, Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation, stemming from a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In the article, Heard discussed surviving domestic violence without explicitly naming Depp. This ongoing trial, which is being broadcast live, has become a focal point for both celebrities and the public.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard injures herself while training for marathon, walks on crutches months ahead of USD 205 million film's release