'Stop being such a pu**y, OK?': When Tom Cruise gave Emily Blunt an advice after she cried during USD 370 million movie

Emily Blunt, the acclaimed actress known for her versatile roles, once shared behind-the-scenes moment from her experience while filming Edge of Tomorrow alongside Tom Cruise. She stepped into her stream of consciousness while sharing a funny yet impactful anecdote from the set.

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise's suit struggles

During a conversation on the SmartLess podcast, Blunt recounted the intense emotional reaction she had when trying on her character's iconic 85-pound combat suit for the first time.

Blunt and Cruise took on lead roles in the Doug Liman-directed movie, portraying soldiers engaged in a futuristic battle against an alien adversary. A unique twist in the plot sees Cruise's character trapped in a time loop, compelling him to relive a crucial day until he can alter the course of the aliens' victory. To enhance the tactile realism of the film, the actors donned substantial combat suits, a decision that added a layer of authenticity but also brought along its own set of difficulties.

When things didn’t favour Emily Blunt!

Describing the moment Blunt first encountered the formidable suit, she revealed that its weight and constriction led her to tears. The actress confessed that the weight of the suit, a staggering 85 pounds, was anything but cozy as the term "tactile" might suggest. Blunt's vulnerability in that moment was met with Cruise's signature humor and encouragement.

Recalling Cruise's reaction, Blunt mentioned, “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pu–y, ok?’” Blunt was taken aback by Cruise's remark, which led her to start laughing and helped to lighten the mood as they began filming. However, the oversized suit ended up causing lasting harm, resulting in injuries to her ribs and collarbone.

Fortunately, the movie's success, grossing $370 million worldwide, testified to the duo's dedication and the film's compelling premise. The conversation also touched upon the potential for a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. Both Blunt and Cruise, along with director Doug Liman, expressed their interest in returning to the story's universe.

