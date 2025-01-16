‘Stop F***ing Playing With Me': Cardi B Slams Ex Offset And His Mother for 'Robbing' Her; Here’s What Happened

Cardi B is once again slamming estranged husband Offset online. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, 32, has now seemingly accused the Migos rapper and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of “robbing” her.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” Cardi said during an X Space livestream on Tuesday, January 13, per Billboard. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f***ing playing with me,” she added regarding Offset, who has reportedly moved on with another woman. Cardi did not specify the alleged robbery.

The singer, however, went on to accuse the rapper of not buying their three kids any Christmas presents while he bought gifts for his other children.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn,” Cardi claimed.

“You love your kids so much and didn’t buy them st for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts,” she continued. “But you didn’t buy my kids st on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t fg, but we was cool. Stop fg playing with me.”

The couple shares a 4-month-old daughter, born in September, as well as a daughter Kulture, 6, and a son Wave, 3. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 15, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.

Cardi accused Offset of being jealous of her success when she prayed for him more than she prayed for herself. The singer said she hesitated to celebrate her achievements, fearing her soon-to-be ex-husband was going through something.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017.

Offset, per TMZ, has moved on with Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda. In photos obtained by the outlet, he was seen enjoying a shopping trip with her in Dubai earlier this month.

