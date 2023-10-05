‘Stop playing that f**king show’: When Jennifer Aniston revealed she could not ‘escape’ her FRIENDS character Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston, the ever-gorgeous and legendary actress has been winning our hearts ever since she first appeared on screens in 1994. The actress became a household name for her depiction of Rachel Green in the all-time hit sitcom Friends. The actress did a marvelous job and has left a mark in our hearts forever. Aniston received a lot of love and appreciation for her role. But once Aniston revealed it, she couldn’t get her character off her back. In a 2020 roundtable discussion with Hollywood Reporter Jennifer Aniston, she couldn’t escape her character Rachel Green and kept playing her even after the show was over.

Jennifer Aniston once revealed she couldn’t stop playing her friend's character

Jennifer Aniston once stated that she could not escape from her role as Rachel Green in Friends for a long time after the famous NBC comedy ended. Aniston discussed her attempts to transition from TV humor to dramatic films in a 2020 Hollywood Reporter Roundtable with that year's best drama actresses.

She said, "You simply exhaust yourself. I mean, for the life of me, I couldn't get Rachel Green off my back; I could not escape Rachel from Friends, and it's on all the time, and you're like, 'Stop playing that f**king show! The Good Girl was the first time I was able to shed whatever the Rachel character was and disappear into someone else who wasn’t that much of a relief to me.”

Aniston, who had played Justine Last in 2002's The Good Girl, was about a store clerk who had an affair with a person played by Jake Gyllenhaal who believed he was the reincarnation of Holden Caulfield. Aniston continued, "Once you play comedy, they don't think you can do the drama, and if you're only seen as a dramatic actor, they don't think you can do comedy. They forget we're actors, and we have it all in there. It's just a matter of finding it, gaining access to it, and obtaining the material."

Jennifer Aniston once revealed she had almost lost the role of friend

Jennifer Aniston once spoke about how she had almost lost her role in Friends. During a 2021 episode of Gayle King in The House on SiriusXM, the Just Go With It actress revealed an unexpected fact. When Aniston auditioned for the role of Rachel, she told Gayle King that Friends director James Burrows informed her that the 1994 series Muddling Through, in which she was already starring, would be renewed for another season just to spite this show. If the series was picked up, her role as Rachel would be seriously jeopardized.

Aniston said, "Sure enough, they (the show) actually did. They only picked it up for three episodes. So that's when other girls and then friends thought, 'Ooh, we should start just having a backup for Rachel.” She then revealed how surprised she was when she learned her friends were auditioning for Rachel.

But then Aniston made a life-changing decision and decided to ask the producer if she could leave her part as Madeline Cooper on the short-lived sitcom and instead become Rachel Green. However, before the A-lister could begin her appearance on the legendary sitcom, her former producer said a few choice words that proved to be extremely incorrect.

Aniston revealed what he said: "That's when he said, 'I've seen that show, Friends; I saw that show; I had seen the pilot. That will not make you a celebrity. This show will make you a celebrity.' And the rest, as they say, is history."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the current season of The Morning Show, which was released on September 13, 2023, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

