‘Stop Standing On bed’: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's pics from hotel room leave fans infuriating
Amanda Holden, 51, has always surprised fans with a variety of audacious wardrobe decisions. This time again, The Britain's Got Talent judge came into the limelight for posing in a hotel room
Amanda Holden once again grabbed fans’ attention by taking a chance with her attire. The Britain's Got Talent judge posted three photos from her recent trip to Manchester on her Instagram (because she couldn't decide which one to post).
One picture showed her standing on the bed and giving a serious look to the camera. In another, she is seen holding a cup of tea, which she began to sip in the squat position and captioned it as "Spill the tea Manchester."
The 51-year-old then posed sensuously for the camera in the third and last photograph. She donned her beautiful attire with gold jewelry and a matching pair of red heels. And captioned that stunning picture as “Another day of incredible auditions @bgt”
Fans react to Amanda Holden’s daring pics
Looks like Amanda didn’t receive a pleasant response from her followers as they couldn't resist but reprimand Amanda Holden for putting her shoes on the bed. “I'd have to ask you to get off the bed with your shoes on”, wrote one fan. “Bloody hell Amanda, get your shoes off the bed,” wrote another. “Stop standing on the bed with your shoes on lol for goodness sake,” said another fan.
How Amanda Holden Risked Wardrobe Malfunctions in the past?
Over the years, Amanda has stunned fans with a variety of cheeky fashion choices. In 2022, Amanda Holden gave fans a saucy display of her wearing a flowy dress by the ocean and flaunting her ageless form while relaxing on a vacation in Sicily. In 2021, Amanda Holden uploaded a audacious boomerang of herself flipping up her Reiss dress during the premiere of her new E4 series.
