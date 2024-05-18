‘Stop Trying To Make Glen Powell Happen': Actor's Parents Hilariously Troll Him at Hit Man Premiere

Glen Powell is surely one of the rising names in Hollywood who has consistently delivered hit films to the cinemas. He has been featured in several successful projects like Scream Queens, Everybody Wants Some, Set It Up, etc. His stardom accelerated as he starred alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster film, Top Gun: Maverick. His recent rom-com with Sydney Sweeney, Anyone But You, proved to be another of his major hits, making him a fan-favorite.

However as the actor continues to receive success in his professional life, his feet in the real world are strongly grabbed by some major critics of his life. And these critics are none other than his parents who shocked everyone during the screening of Powell’s film, Hit Man. Powell’s parents carried the board on the screening which asked everyone to seize their efforts of making Glen Powell a superstar, as it is never gonna happen.

Glen Powell’s parents won’t let their son become a superstar

Glen Powell's parents took matters into their own hands, amid the rising popularity of Glen Powell to ensure that he stayed rooted and did not become a thing in Hollywood. During the Texas screening of Hit Man, Powell's parents decided to accompany him with some rather unique props, which publicly trolled the acclaimed actor.

Hit Man will most likely become another hit of Powell as it follows the real story of a hitman who ends up forming a romantic connection with a potential client Maddy Masters, played by Adria Arjona, welcoming even more dangers to his life. Apart from leading the film as its main character Gary Johnson, Powell also took the command as the co-writer of the movie with Richard Linklater.

However this dual job of Powell was not sufficient to impress his parents, Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr., as they carried signs at the screening which read as follows, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen” and “It's never gonna happen.”

How did Glen Powell respond to being publicly trolled by his parents?

Glen Powell opened up about being publicly trolled by his parents as he talked to the ET , sharing that it’s common for him to get trolled in his family. He further warned his haters to be aware that his parents keep an eye on every irrelevant criticism he receives from the public. Powell added how his parents came up with this idea thinking it was funny as he admitted that despite their troll they have always loved and supported him.

He stated, “Well, my family -- always my mom and my dad -- are known for kind of trolling me a bit. I don't read tweets but my parents read tweets -- so if you're talking s**t, know that my parents are reading those tweets. They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it," he added. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every way."

But despite his parents’ troll, there are hardly any chances that Powell is gonna stop, after delivering the consecutive hits back in 2023, the year 2024 appears to be even more successful for him. With the upcoming release of Hit Man, scheduled on May 24, 2024, the superstar has another film titled, Twisters in line, which has already captured the public’s eye.

