Stormi Webster flaunts a new hairdo; Kylie Jenner treats fans with her adorable pictures

Stormi Webster wins the internet every time mommy Kylie Jenner posts her pictures on Instagram. The little girl became internet's favourite child ever since Kylie shared her first picture with the fans. Stormi is two years old now and is getting cuter day by day. At times, she's seen playing in the swimming pool. Other times, playing tennis with mommy Kylie. Last, we saw her chanting 'patience, patience' when Kylie left her with a jar full of candies and asked her to wait until she returns from the washroom.

While fans are still not over Stormi's last video, Kylie Jenner has shared another adorable picture of the tiny toddler. Recently, Kylie gave a new hairdo to Stormi and the little girl posed for pictures after being dolled up. The beauty mogul styled Stormi's hair in a sleek bun and shared pictures of her 2-year-old on Instagram, blessing our feed with an extra dose of cuteness! As seen in the pictures, little Stormi is moving all around the house flaunting her new hairstyle.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Stormi, at the age of 2, is already a fashionista, courtesy mommy Kylie. The pictures show her hair pulled back into a cute bun, accessorized with purple clip and red clip on one side of her head. The little child wore a matching tie-dye T-shirt with red, purple, blue, and white colour splashed on it. Stormi paired up her stylish tee with gray shorts and socks along with sassy white sneakers.

