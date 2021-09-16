Stranded Asset: Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson TEAM UP for upcoming action comedy

Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War) will appear in Stranded Asset, an action comedy he co-wrote with Jen D'Angelo (Hocus Pocus 2) and will be produced by Chris Pratt for Universal Pictures. However, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps.

As per Deadline, Pratt is directing and producing the film via his Indivisible Productions label, which has a first-look agreement with Universal. The businesses are also working on Saigon Bodyguards, a film that will reunite Pratt with his Avengers colleagues, the Russo Brothers, as well as actor Wu Jing. However, Stranded Asset follows Skydance's sci-fi hit The Tomorrow War, in which Pratt executive produced and co-starred with Richardson. Richardson, a SAG Award-winning actor, writer, and producer, recently appeared in the IFC horror comedy Werewolves Within and will soon be seen in Lord and Miller's Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty.

Interestingly, he's also featured in HBO Max's Superintelligence and Oscar winning Promising Young Woman from Focus Features, among other films. On TV, he's most recognized for his role as Richard Splett on Veep, but he's also been in HouseBroken, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., Woke, and Bojack Horseman.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo is a writer, producer, and performer who just sold Awkwafina and Sandra Oh in an Untitled Sister Comedy to Netflix. She co-wrote The Tomorrow War on set with Richardson, and she also wrote Hocus Pocus 2, the much awaited sequel to Walt Disney Pictures' iconic 1993 Halloween film, which will begin production this autumn.

