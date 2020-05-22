  1. Home
Strange: After Respect; RM and Suga aka AGUST D's recent collab on capitalism has ARMY feeling blessed

AGUST D is back with a bang as BTS member Suga finally released his second mixtape, D-2, and ARMY were excited to see a new collab between him and RM after Respect in Map of the Soul: 7. Check out how fans reacted to Namgi's collab Strange below.
"Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war. Isn't it strange how they are each at the end of their ideologies? They tell you to have dreams, though no one has it. There are no answers, isn't it strange?" Just when you thought ARMY was satiated enough with an epic Namgi collab, Respect, in Map of the Soul: 7, Suga and RM decided to leave their fans stumped one more time in 2020. This time, it's courtesy of AGUST D's highly awaited comeback mixtape, D-2, and the collab is named Strange.

Based on capitalism, the two rappers have a lot of existential questions to ask with the answer being that there really is no answer. Fans were left super impressed with how their mixed ideologies heavily influenced the powerful track with lyrics seeping through our veins with every verse rapped. ARMY went on hysteria mode, not just for D-2 but for Namgi's epic collab as well as they couldn't get over how badass Strange sounded. They took to Twitter to show their appreciation to both Yoongi and Namjoon.

Listen to AGUST D ft. RM's Strange below:

 

Check out how ARMY reacted to AGUST D ft. RM's Strange below:

Excuse us while we blast Strange on repeat!

Suga sure has a big reason to celebrate as he joins RM and J-Hope as the only three Korean solo acts to top both the US and UK iTunes Album Chart with D-2. Moreover, Yoongi also claimed nine out of Top 10 spots in the US iTunes Song Chart with only Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me topping the chart. Strange comes in hot at #4.

When Time interviewed Yoongi about Strange asking him if he thinks it's important for public figures like him to challenge norms and raise questions about how we live, the 27-year-old rapper stated, "I just throw the question mark; it’s up to each individual to decide. In my personal opinion, it’s often better for those who have such influence on others to be wary of loudly voicing their biased views."

