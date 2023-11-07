'Strange from the beginning': Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen spills beans on his ex-assistant

It is very rightly said that loved ones always stand next to each other during the tough phases of their lives. The same can be said about Robert De Niro ’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen who took a stand for the Hollywood legend actor amidst the court trial. The actor’s girlfriend did not mince her words on the witness stand, describing his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, who’s suing him for allegedly being an abusive boss as “obsessive, psychotic, and dangerous.” Tiffany blasted the allegations and described her as 'strange’ during her employment.

Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen reacts to allegations by the former assistant

According to a report by People , Tiffany Chen took the stand and testified on the fourth day of the Killers of the Flower Moon actor's gender-discrimination trial at a federal courthouse in New York City. During her testimony in the Manhattan federal court about the ex-assistant’s 11-year employment with De Niro, she said, “She was very strange from the beginning and always uncomfortable to be around.” Tiffany described her as “mean-spirited and bitchy” as she added, “She was a hot mess. Her schedule was off all the time,” during her employment.

Why was Robert De Niro in court?

De Niro's former executive assistant, Graham Chase Robinson is suing him for USD12 million claiming he would be using the toilet while he phoned her, and asked to perform gendered tasks, such as mending clothing and doing laundry, while an executive, among other allegations. For the testimony of the same allegations, Robert De Niro appeared in the courtroom as he even denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, accusing her of improperly charging hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses like meals and Uber rides to the company credit card.

Robert De Niro on the professional front

Killers Of The Flower Moon is now running in theaters. Robert De Niro's Killers of the Flower Moon is an American epic western crime drama film. Directed by Martin Scorsese from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth, the film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation after oil was being produced on tribal land. Tribal members had retained mineral rights on their reservation, and whites sought to gain their wealth. The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone lead an ensemble cast, that also includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

