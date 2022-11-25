Strange World Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's animated adventure is formulaic but scores on visual appeal

While Jaeger insists on moving forward, the team of explorers end up siding with Searcher, thus leaving the father-son at a point of separation as Jaeger bids adieu to his son to carry on his exploration. Nearly two decades years later, Jaeger is still missing, but Avalonia is thriving after Searcher’s discovery of pando and its energy has managed to source an entire planet's flying machines. Searcher, a pando farmer now also has his own family consisting of his pilot wife Meridian (Gabrielle Union) and their son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White). Although a new adventure knocks on the door for Searcher as president of Avalonia, Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), learns that pando is losing its energy and asks him to join her on an exploration to figure out how to save their planet. Unexpected discoveries await for Searcher and his family as the exploration for the heart of the pando begins.

Strange World follows the Clade family, adventurer Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) and his son Searcher ( Jake Gyllenhaal) , whose botanical interests over being an explorer often turn into being a sour point for his dad. Set in the land of Avalonia, which is surrounded by giant mountains that many have tried to pass over and failed, on a mission to explore this uncharted land, Jaeger and Searcher head out for an adventure but a disagreement eventually parts them away. Searcher lands upon a mysterious plant known as pando, which seems to hold electricity in it, and is of the belief that the expedition should end with the discovery of the plant as it can be used for the welfare of Avalonia as opposed to what lies beyond the mountains being unknown.

Opinion:

The thing about Strange World that comes across as the most appealing happens to be how goes back to the Disney days of adventure films like Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. Not one of studios' strongest suits but in the adventure-action space, Strange World finds itself in a decent position given that it combines a storyline that isn't far too outside the Disney template yet it does manage to make minor adjustments that make it a tad ambitious for the studio. The thing that comes across as the most appealing about this film is how well-rounded its lead characters. Amid all the novelties that a planet like Avalonia presents, it's the characteristics of Searcher (Gyllenhaal) and his family that stick with us more. While sometimes bordering on being too idealistic than real, Strange World also falters when it comes to having richer dialogues as the Jager-Searcher banter gets tiring sooner than you would think.

In terms of the animation, it's a rich and exciting world as we explore Avalonia and other alien parts of it. Gorgeous ecosystems are captured vibrantly consisting of fascinating creatures that are created in colour palettes that seem most soothing to the eyes. A character that instantly stands out among these characters who becomes crucial to the story is Splat. The bond shared between Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) and Splat is adorable to see. Places where Disney takes impressively takes steps forward with this film is also how well it captures Ethan's life as queer character without making it feel like a forcefully added diversity component. Ethan's teenage love life gets cutely captures as his crush on the character of Diazo (Jonathan Melo) is explored sweetly. The film boasts of a talented voice cast and there are certainly no complaints in that department as each actor brings their best work to the film.

Director Don Hall and co-director Qui Nguyen also succeed in sending out a great ecological message with this film. While keeping the focus of the main story on family ties and legacy, the underlying message of Strange World about building a sustainable environment is cleverly added.

Plus Points:

One of the strongest points of Strange World is probably its forward-thinking storyline. The film presents a visually innovative world with characters that are relatable to tell a story that is charming with a message organically than being forcefully preachy. Ideas such as that of coexistence are weaved cleverly into the story without coming across as on-the-face elements. The diversity of characters is also praiseworthy and we love how it's not only limited to Ethan's biracial family. The attention paid to making matriarch Meridian (Gabrielle Union) a character that is easily the most impressive one in a story that mainly revolves around fathers and sons is also a great move.

Minus Points:

Strange World doesn't take enough risks to push itself to a point of becoming a new-age Disney classic. It sticks to the formulaic elements for the most part and hence it never reaches a point of blowing our minds away with its execution but rather sticks in the charming explorative space where most of the studios films have been stuck since a while.

Highlights:

Lovable performances from the voiceover cast

Visually immersive animation

Splat! (You'll figure it out when you watch the film.)

Conclusion:

All in all Strange World isn't the best Disney film to come out in the past few years but it's a delight to see the studio pushing itself to tell more inclusive stories such as this one. For a laidback family watch, the Clade family offers enough entertainment and the vibrant visuals certainly impress as well.