Strange World Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid take us on an adventure of the Clade family

A new trailer of Strange World has been released by Disney and the upcoming animated film looks exciting enough as it follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. The film revolves around three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange and oftentimes hostile world. The film's voiceover cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher.

Dennis Quaid can be seen voicing Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger whereas Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who also joins his father on the adventure. Gabrielle Union voices Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things. Also included in the voice cast are Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader.