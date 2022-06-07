Strange World Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming animated movie teases a 'place of infinite mystery'

Set your path for all things unusual and join Walt Disney Animation Studios this autumn to explore the inconceivable in Strange World. On November 23, 2022, the feature will arrive in our universe just in time for the holidays. Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far from Home) will voice the protagonist, Searcher Clade, in the animated feature.

Searcher, the family's black sheep, took a drastically different route than the rest. Coming from a long history of intrepid and adventurous explorers, Searcher chose to get his hands dirty in a different way: as a farmer. In Strange World, however, Searcher must work with his family to execute a very risky assignment. Searcher is astonished and interested in the mysterious alien world that surrounds him when he pushes outside of his comfort zone, as per Collider.

However, a new teaser shows the renowned explorer family, the Clades, in action as they embark on their deadly voyage. The teaser begins with an old-fashioned, black-and-white, grainy reel that establishes the tone for the realm of the strange and unknown. A swath of colour erupts over the screen, revealing some of the inventive, bright, and simply charming animals from Strange World's worlds. The Clades go to the deepest depths of space and time while marvelling at their findings and narrowly avoiding danger.

Check out the trailer:

The new animated film will come after the premiere of Disney's forthcoming motion feature Lightyear, which will hit theaters later this month. Strange World, directed by Gyllenhaal, is the actor's second animated picture after portraying Jim Prescott in DreamWorks' Spirit Untamed last year. The remaining voice cast has yet to be announced, but it's probable that additional information will be disclosed before the film's release. Strange World will be released on November 23, 2022.

