Stranger Things 4: Millie Bobby Brown shares a fun BTS video of the cast at the table reading

The Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown who plays the character of Eleven (El) shared a video of the cast members having some fun time at the latest season's table reading.

The lead star of the highly anticipated series Stranger Things 4, just shared a fun behind the scene video of the cast members at the table reading. The Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown who plays the character of Eleven (El) shared a video of the cast members having some fun time at the latest season's table reading. The video begins with Caleb McLaughlin aka Lucas, opening the door, and revealing the cast members arriving and sitting at the table as they prepare for the reading. The one cast member that everyone is looking forward to, Jim Hopper (David Hopper) arrives in style in an all-black avatar.

The actor who is now sporting a much leaner look from the previous season of the series, has the world's attention, as he returns very much alive. The season 3 of Stranger Things ended with the unfortunate death of Chief Hopper in an explosion. But, the makers of the series, Duffer Brothers did bring back the beloved character on popular demand. The BTS video also features, actors like Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Maxine), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Joe Keery (Steve) and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Check out the video shared by Millie Bobby Brown:

The fans are very excited about season 4 of Stranger Things. Now, that the makers have revealed that Jim Hopper is, in fact, alive and is toiling away in Russia, the fans of the series want to know exactly how did he reach there. The Duffer Brothers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the fans are no disappointed and enjoy every bit of the upcoming season.

(ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser: Jim Hopper is back from the dead; makes a chilling return in Russia)

Credits :instagram

Read More