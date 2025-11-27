Stranger Things 5 Episodes 1–4 Review: Millie Bobby Brown Owns It As Eleven And The Core Group's Final Battle with Vecna Begins

Plot

Stranger Things Season 5 picks up in fall 1987, right after the catastrophic events of Season 4. The town of Hawkins is still reeling as it is scarred by the opening of the “Rifts,” and under pressure from the government forces. The core group, led by Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, Will Byers played by Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson played by Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Max Mayfield portrayed by Sadie Sink, has the most intimidating mission, which is to find and kill Vecna.

However, Vecna has vanished, and his plans remain unknown. Meanwhile, Hawkins is under a military quarantine, and the authorities intensify their search for Eleven, forcing her into hiding. The rising tension, uncertainty, and looming threat set the stage for a darker, more urgent fight than anything the group has faced before.

What works for Stranger Things 5

The government-led military lockdown, horror elements, and growing paranoia give the season a noticeably darker atmosphere. What works best for the series this time around are the broken friendships and the weight of the lives lost, both of which add real depth and emotional maturity to the characters. These relationships, which are strained, fractured, and in some cases irrevocably changed, create a sense of vulnerability that feels more intense than in previous seasons.

The “Rifts” between Hawkins and the Upside Down are there to set the stage for the merging of worlds, which possibly hints at a larger transformation or resolution in the upcoming episodes. The first four episodes continue to embrace the strong 1980s roots, with the spotlight on the original friend group, while maintaining the supernatural tone that has always defined the heart of Stranger Things.

What does not work for Stranger Things 5

That said, you will also come across several loose ends in the first four episodes. The suspense surrounding the fate of Eleven and her friends, along with the uncertainty of Vecna’s survival, at times makes the storyline feel hurried and overwhelming. Certain characters’ arcs get lost in the chaos of the heavy, layered narrative, and this deep complexity occasionally stalls the overall intensity.

As Season 5 is being released in three parts, with Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31, there is a high chance that momentum might suffer. A major cliffhanger followed by long waits has the potential to dilute the impact, disrupt the flow, and lessen the urgency of the story.

Acting performances in Stranger Things 5

The actors, right from the original members to the supporting cast, try their best to carry the emotional weight of the series. The trauma, loss, and fear are commendable. The group dynamics feel lived-in with the weariness of growing up, the heaviness of responsibility, and the lingering guilt from the past. This gives their performances more gravity than the early seasons’ kids-being-kids vibe.

Millie Bobby Brown played her role of Eleven with the same quiet strength that she has shown since Season 1 to now. Her acting has matured with the same intensity as her journey through the various seasons. Her journey goes beyond power as Eleven is leaning toward acceptance, a willingness to confront her own fears, and an understanding of the sacrifices when she goes into hiding. Apart from fighting to defeat a monster, she’s also trying to protect the people who shaped her.

Side characters and returning favorites benefit from the high stakes as their friendships feel more fragile yet deeper. While the relationships seem to get more complicated, the moral dilemmas become more real. The fear, doubt, loyalty, and love are reflected in the most admirable manner through their performances.

Final verdict of Stranger Things 5

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 deliver a compelling, moody, and emotionally charged start to what promises to be the show’s final and biggest chapter. By combining high stakes, personal trauma, mythological weight, and matured character dynamics, the season sets a tone that feels worthy of a finale.

Yes, there are risks! The pressure to wrap up a sprawling story behind the fate of Hawkins and the Upside Down is huge. The split release format might hamper the intensity. And with so many threads, there is always the danger of a rushed ending. But for now, Stranger Things 5 seems to be moving toward a meaningful end.

If the creators manage to balance horror, nostalgia, emotions, and characters, Season 5 has the potential to be a gratifying, powerful, and bittersweet farewell to a show that has had a cross-generational cultural impact.

