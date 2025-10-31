Stranger Things 5 Trailer Twitter Reactions: 11 Tweets to Read Before the Final Season Drops

Netflix accidentally released the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5 trailer earlier than planned, and fans could not contain their excitement. The three-minute trailer quickly went viral on social media, showing Hawkins under military lockdown, Vecna returning stronger than ever, and the gang coming together for an epic final battle.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is seen training in secret and appears more powerful than ever, including a shocking moment where she flies during a showdown with Vecna.

Fans immediately flooded X with emotional, funny, and hyped reactions. One fan wrote, “Holy f****n shitttttt, we got Eleven flying in the new Stranger Things 5 trailer,” capturing the excitement over Eleven’s new powers. Another reaction focused on the trailer’s brief but significant moments, asking, “Why does Steve appear for barely 5 seconds in the new Stranger Things trailer??? Hellooooo??????” Many viewers also noticed the music, with one fan commenting, “After watching the Stranger Things 5 trailer twice I’m pretty sure that Marc Martel is singing Who Wants to Live Forever by Queen. Love his voice.”

Here’s what makes fans say the trailer is intense

The preview is packed with cinematic visuals, emotional reunions, and massive battles. Some reactions showed a mix of excitement and fear, like, “Stranger Things 5 trailer is real and can hurt you,” highlighting how gripping the trailer feels. Another fan described their reaction to a key moment when Vecna calls Will “William,” writing, “That trailer of Stranger Things 5 was crazyyyyyyyyy. We was yelling so loud, especially Vecna called Will ‘William’ got me chills to my spine.”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

The trailer also confirms the release schedule for the final season. Volume 1 drops on 26 November, Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the grand finale airs on New Year’s Eve. Fans can expect emotional story arcs, intense battles, and Eleven unleashing her full potential in Hawkins one last time.

The trailer has reignited excitement for the final season, with viewers praising the visuals, action sequences, and character moments. Eleven’s flying scene, the military lockdown, and the emotional tension between Vecna and the gang have become major talking points across social media.

