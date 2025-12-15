Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Trailer: Dustin and Steve Face Doom of Upside Down Ahead of Christmas Day Drop, ‘You Die, I Die’

After a deadly cliffhanger end to the Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5, the viewers have been waiting at the edge of their seats to see what happens next. On December 15, a new trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 was shared online by Netflix, giving a glimpse into the storyline of the upcoming Christmas season release.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 new trailer OUT

The video starts with Will Byers shouting into the void, “We failed,” says Noah Schnapp. It was previously seen that his sorcerer powers came to be, giving a surprise to the viewers. His mom, Joyce, expresses how the battle was far from over for the bunch. Next, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) says, “this whole time, everything we have ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong.” His statement poses severe intrigue for the fans of the show who can expect more surprises in the coming days.

Diana Ross’ Upside Down plays right as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven appears on screen with headphones set and her signature bandana. She's fixated on the mission to take down Vecna, and is seeking help from her sister Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) can be seen together, providing a moment of recluse for the viewers.

Moreover, Lucas, Mike, Murray, Nancy, Jonathan, Dustin, Steve, Robin and Erica, make an appearance, marching right ahead while taking down the soldiers in their path.

Vecna is bent on the path to destruction and declares, “It is time. For new worlds.” While these words may excite you, the upcoming ones can be just as hurtful. Steve and Dustin repeat a dialogue from Stranger Things Season 3, letting the feeling of doom fall on once again. “You die, I die.” Clear about their dedicated friendship, a fear has set in for the fans of the duo.

When and where to watch Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be released on Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) at 5 pm PT on Netflix. Meanwhile, the final volume will be released in theaters simultaneously at 5 pm PT on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2025).

ALSO READ: When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Found Dead in LA Home, Norman Lear Reacts