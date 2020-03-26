Stranger Things actor David Harbour blames the audience for Hellboy Reboot's debacle? Find Out

The actor feels that the fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the film as they loved Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy character.

Hollywood actor David Harbour who essays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix show Stranger Things has reportedly blamed the audiences for the Hellboy Reboot's debacle. The actor feels that the fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the film as they loved Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy character. This character reportedly is one of the most loved comic characters which was adapted for the big screen. As per the latest news reports, David Harbour felt that even before the team has started filming the Hollywood flick, the fans were fuming about the David Harbour starrer. The fans and film audiences were divided over the reboot.

Some fans were looking forward to the reboot, while the other half, completely rejected the film from the day of its announcement. News reports add that fans were hoping to see a wrap to the story from the previous Hellboy films, but were offered something that they felt was out of the blue. The fans and audience members did not respond well to Guillermo del Toro's reboot of Hellboy. The Stranger Things actor reportedly said that he learnt a hard lesson from the failure of the reboot. He further adds that he felt fans were not happy with the third film in the trilogy.

David Harbour who plays the lead part in the reboot, also stated that the fans admired every aspect of the character that the director Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman had brought to life. The film did not create any magic on the big screen and did not manage to recover its making cost of 50 million dollars.

