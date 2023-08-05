Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown picks yellow in PDA pic with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are the epitome of young love, and they are showing it off proudly. The newly engaged couple often post cute pictures with each other, as well as do TikTok challenges. Recently Millie Bobby Brown posted a photo of herself and her fiance, and we must warn you if you're single, it's bound to make you jealous.

Millie Bobby Brown shows her appreciation for Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things actor took to her Instagram to post a cute photo with her fiance on August 4, Friday. In the mirror selfie, Bongiovi is holding the camera in his right hand, while his left hand clutches Brown's waist. The 19-year-old actress on her part looks stunning in a midi yellow dress. She proved with her caption that she's the biggest fan of her partner, she wrote "I stan Jake Bongiovi."

The fans went into an absolute frenzy. They started commenting and showing their love and support for the young couple. A user commented, "The best couple, without even thinking," while another reciprocated Brown's opinion, "I STAN BONJILLIE." People especially noticed the actress' dress, a striking beautiful Yellow ensemble. Fans commented "You look like princess Belle with your yellow dress," while another agreed, "A king and queen moment .. that dress."

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown shells major 'Ken-ergy' vibes with new mirror selfie; Check fiancé Jake Bongiovi's reaction

How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet?

In a November 2022 interview with WIRED, the 19-year-old revealed that she and Jon Bongiovi's son first met online and remained friends for a while before their romantic relationship began. The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram on November 1, 2021. Brown put an end to relationship rumors by posting a blurry picture of them tightly embracing during a private ride around the London Eye in an empty pod.

Meanwhile, Brown and her fiance took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the special news of their engagement in April. The actress posted a picture of them smiling, showing off her diamond ring, and quoted Taylor Swift's lyrics from Lover, saying, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." The 21-year-old on the other hand announced the news by posting a couple of cute photos of himself and Brown, captioning it, "Forever."

ALSO READ: How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet? Here’s the relationship timeline