Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder backs Johnny Depp in the defamation case against Amber Heard

The Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder who essays the role called Joyce Byers was once engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp. The latest update about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lawsuit is that Winona Ryder has come to the rescue. The actress has reportedly stated in a legal declaration that Johnny Depp had never shown any kind of violent behaviour towards her when they were engaged. Winona Ryder does not fail to mention that as a person, Johnny Depp is very loving and caring in nature and she has never witnessed him getting violent towards anyone.

Interestingly, Amber Heard in her allegations has accused former husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence. The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has filed a defamation case of 50 million dollars in the month of March 2019 against Amber Heard. The news reports further add that Winona Ryder is more than willing to testify in court if required to help former flame, Johnny Depp. The Hollywood actress Winona Ryder who is now dating a founder of a fashion label stated that she just can't believe that Depp could become violent against anyone.

She further adds that she is not calling anyone a liar, but when it comes to the domestic violence charges against Depp, she just cannot believe them to be true. Winona Ryder maintains that she always felt safe and secure around Depp. According to reports, Winona Ryder was engaged to Johnny Depp for a period of three years. Depp had reportedly proposed to Winona in July 1990.

