Stranger Things: Amid Noah Schnapp-Doja Cat DMs drama, Millie Bobby Brown exposes funny snap of BF, Sadie Sink

Everyone's talking about the bizarre Noah Schnapp & Doja Cat DMs drama! In case you were living under a rock, Noah Schnapp leaked his private DMs chat with Doja Cat, in a TikTok video, where the 26-year-old Grammy winner shot her shot and asked the 17-year-old actor to tell his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn to "hmu." (Hit me up.) Doja Cat then called out Noah, in an Instagram Live session, for publicly revealing their private conversation without her permission.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the midst of Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat's DMs controversy, the former's bestie Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram page and shared hilarious BTS snaps from Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 sets featuring Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink. In the first photo, Millie - with her trademark Eleven's shaved head look - is seen fanning Sadie with an electric fan, who is all fictionally banged up as Max in a hospital bed. However, it's the second snap that left Brown's 54.4 million followers on IG with belly-aching laughter. Noah - in his trademark Will's bowl cut hairdo look - is seen eating a cracker placed between Sadie's toes. It's something that needs to be seen to believe, as Millie practically wrote her caption: "yes, noah ate a cracker from Sadie's toe.."

While Sadie Sink joked, "gonna try and just block this one out," Noah Schnapp may have indirectly hinted at his ongoing feud with Doja Cat, quipping, "Exposing me…," to his best friend.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink's epic BTS snaps from Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 shoot below:

We love Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown aka BFFs goals and how!

What do you have to say about the ongoing DMs drama between Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat? Who do you think was in the wrong? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sadie Sink deems Jamie Campbell Bower aka Vecna 'the best scene partner'