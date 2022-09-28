Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin on facing racism from fans: It definitely affected me a lot

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin who famously plays Lucas Sinclair on the show recently opened up about facing racism from fans as a younger actor. The actor reflected on the comments he received early and how they impacted him at Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. McLaughlin remembered questioning himself why he was the least favourite.

Speaking at the event, McLaughlin addressed how he facing racism as a younger kid affected him and said, "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown].'"