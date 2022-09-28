Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin on facing racism from fans: It definitely affected me a lot
Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin recently opened up on facing racism as a young actor and how it affected him.
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin who famously plays Lucas Sinclair on the show recently opened up about facing racism from fans as a younger actor. The actor reflected on the comments he received early and how they impacted him at Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. McLaughlin remembered questioning himself why he was the least favourite.
Speaking at the event, McLaughlin addressed how he facing racism as a younger kid affected him and said, "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown].'"
The Stranger Things star further added how some people don’t follow or support him because he's Black and maintained that oversees racism can be felt. He further mentioned how "it definitely affected" him a lot when he was younger. Reflecting on how he started questioning himself during Season 1, he added, "Why am I the least favourite? The least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1", via Variety.
McLaughlin then continued how he wishes to spread positivity and love and does not give hate back to people who give hate. Caleb isn't the only one who has had to face racism from fans. Recently, actors of colour such as Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid adaptation, and Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys on House of the Dragon were also hit with racist comments online.
