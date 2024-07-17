Stranger Things Creators Announce New Horror Series For Netflix; Deets Here

Netflix has said yes to a new horror series with the Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers as its executive producers which will continue the collaboration between both parties. While Stranger Things, Netflix’s breakout sensation is nearing its final days, many wondered what Matt and Rose Duffer will be up to in the future. And at such a time, Netflix has greenlit a new project with them.

New horror series on Netflix with the Stranger Things creator

Netflix, in collaboration with the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, is set to launch a new horror series alongside Haley Z. Boston. The series is currently titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has officially approved this which hails from Haley Z. Boston. Described as an "atmospheric horror series set at a wedding," it follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials.

The title itself hints at the ominous events to come. Boston will take on the role of showrunner, with Matt and Ross Duffer producing through their company, Upside Down Pictures, along with Hilary Leavitt.

In a statement, Matt and Ross Duffer expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script.” They described her as a significant new talent with a distinctive voice, praising her writing as twisted, terrifying, and humorous. They feel fortunate to produce her first show and are eager to share her vision with the world.

Peter Friedlander, Netflix's VP of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, expressed similar enthusiasm. He mentioned the thrill of collaborating once again with Matt, Ross, and Hilary to bring Haley's unexpected and spine-tingling story to life, emphasizing her uniquely captivating vision.

Other upcoming projects of The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer brothers are currently working on the final season of Stranger Things for Netflix. Alongside this, they have several other projects lined up with the streaming giant, such as the series The Boroughs, which will start production this fall, and a live-action adaptation of the manga series Death Note.

Based on the projects that they will be executive producing, it seems like the Duffers are sticking to the genre and tone of Stranger Things. Their obvious passion for horror, fantasy, and science fiction suggests that their upcoming productions may take a similar turn. It's even possible that Stranger Things cast members will have a role.

About Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, there are still a lot of unanswered issues, including those regarding the actors and the premiere date. Nevertheless, the Duffers' involvement makes it a project to keep an eye on.

