Stranger Things creators reveal if new characters will be introduced in Season 5

After Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson became one of the biggest talking points of Stranger Things' fourth season despite being introduced in the same season, fans have been wondering whether the final one will also be adding new characters to the show. It has already been confirmed by the makers that Season 5 will be the last one and recently the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer spoke about what fans can expect from it.

Considering how several fans complained about the main characters of the show such as Jonathan Byers played by Charlie Heaton seemed neglected in the fourth season, it seems like the makers have considered about not introducing new characters to the show in the series finale. Speaking about the same, Ross Duffer told IndieWire, "We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."

In the past, we have seen how the Duffer brothers have introduced new characters every season who have gone on to make a strong impact for example, Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield appeared in the second season whereas Maya Hawke was introduced as Robin in Stranger Things 3. As for the fourth season, it turned out to be a bittersweet journey as we met Quinn’s Eddie Munson in Volume 1 and had to bid adieu to him in the Volume 2 finale.

Among other things that have been hinted about Season 5 so far, the show's creators have also mentioned that the episodes will be shorter than those of the fourth season but the finale will be like a feature film.

