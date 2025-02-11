Stranger Things Creators Reveal Plans For Netflix Series inspired by Milly Bobby Brown Starrer And 80s Sci-Fi Classic Cocoon

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, have confirmed that their new Netflix series, The Boroughs, shares many similarities with their hit show.

During their appearance at SCAD TVFest, the duo revealed that the upcoming series has a lot of DNA with Stranger Things and also draws inspiration from a classic 1980s sci-fi movie.

The show takes place in a New Mexico retirement community, where a group of misfits uncovers a sinister supernatural force threatening their lives.

Ross Duffer explained that The Boroughs is based on an idea from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The Duffers will produce the show, while Addiss and Matthews will serve as showrunners.

Ross Duffer acknowledged that The Boroughs shares some similarities with the 1985 Ron Howard film Cocoon, but he stated that the concepts are ultimately different. Cocoon follows a group of elderly people who encounter an alien force that grants them renewed youth.

"It has a lot of DNA of Stranger Things, except it's set at a retirement community," Ross Duffer said. "And the cast is just incredible. It's like Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Pullman."

Ross also mentioned how the idea came from Addiss and Matthews. "I just saw The Dark Crystal show on Netflix, and I loved it," he said. "And then I went to the puppet guys, and I was like, 'Do you have any other ideas?' and they said, 'I had this old person idea,' and I said, 'That sounds great!' And that happened, like, really fast."

While discussing The Boroughs, Matt Duffer brought up the difficulty of accessing Cocoon. "Cocoon is hard to get access to... there are some rights issues," he said.

"Anyway, I don't know; good luck finding Cocoon. I bought a DVD, and it was like $50. Like a multi-region deep... I don't know. If Ron Howard reads this, please solve this. I'm sure he's trying to. It's very frustrating how difficult it is. Anyway, if you haven't seen Cocoon, it's great."

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is preparing for its fifth and final season, expected to release sometime in 2025. While no exact date has been announced, the Duffers stated they are ahead of schedule in post-production.

