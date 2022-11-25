Stranger Things creators tease series ending plans; Here's how Season 4 reactions may impact it

As per Comic Book, Stranger Things creators, Ross and Matt Duffer during WGFestival 2022 (via Netflix's TUDUM) teased about the final season of the show and spoke about how they revised the script and changed their initial plan for the ending following the release of Season 4. Matt spoke about how the duo came to the decision and said, "We reread the document. We're like, 'That's cool, that's cool. That could be a lot better. That could be a lot better.'"

Following the smashing response that Stranger Things Season 4 received, the upcoming final season of the series has been highly anticipated. Fans have been busy speculating what they expect the big finale to be and amid all the fan theories, the show's creators recently teased how they made some changes to the Season 5 storyline recently.

Matt Duffer on Season 5 ending

While speaking about how the Stranger Things series finale will be, Matt said, "Even the ending is a little bit different [now]. A lot of the big ideas are the same, but the stuff that happens within, it's very different." It was previously revealed by the Duffer Brothers that they had written the outline for Season 5 amid the pandemic. Although many believe that after the reaction received by the fourth season, the creators may have changed things in Season 5. The showrunners have also teased that a lot of the "big ending stuff" has inspired from stuff that they thought was going to be in Season 2.

Will Eddie Munson return in Season 5?

The fourth season of the show was released in two volumes and the second part of the show saw the death of the beloved character of Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn. While netizens mourned the character's death immensely, many fan theories suggest that Stranger Things showrunners may consider bringing Eddie back into the finale by building a major twist around his death. The Season 4 Volume 2 saw Eddie being attacked by a legion of Demobats as he helped distract them from Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke). Munson was eventually seen dying in the Upside Down with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) finding him and Eddie's saying his final words to Dustin, "I love you, man."

A release date for Stranger Things Season 5 hasn't been set as of yet.