Stranger Things' David Harbour feels THIS Euphoria star should play young Hopper in the show's spin-off

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released recently and fans were thrilled to witness the penultimate season. While Season 5 will be the final one, fans won't be saying goodbye to the Upside Down given that showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed that a spin-off show is in the works. While it's not clear whether the spin-off will bring back the original characters, David Harbour recently spoke about how young Hopper could feature in it.

The actor who plays the character of beloved Jim Hopper on the show spoke to GQ and revealed who he thinks would be a good choice to play a young Hopper on Stranger Things' spin-off and picked Euphoria star Jacob Elordi for it. Harbour said, "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20. I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned."

David also further added how the character of Hopper could make sense in the spin-off show adding, "At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time…I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it."

As for Jacob Elordi's potential entry as a young Hopper into the Stranger Things universe, we bet fans would be thrilled with the possibility. Elordi has already won immense praises for his performance as Nate in Zendaya's show.

