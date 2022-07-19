Stranger Things' Dustin Henderson has a doppelganger in Mahabharata; Did you spot Gaten Matarazzo's lookalike?

Trust netizens to find unlikely connections and doppelgangers of their favourite celebrities from across the world and the latest ones happens to that of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo who famously plays Dustin Henderson on the show. Fans recently spotted Matarazzo's lookalike in the famous Indian television show, Mahabharata as they compared Alam Khan's Duryodhana to him.

Sharing screengrabs of Khan's Duryodhana from the mythological alongside Matarazzo's Dustin, several fans noticed striking similarities between the two actors. Considering how much fans enjoy finding doppelgangers, some netizens also found lookalikes for the rest of the Stranger Things cast including beloved Steve Harrington played by Joe Keery. A netizen compared one photo of Keery from the Netflix show to an image of late actor Rishi Kapoor from his younger days.

Check out netizens' posts on Gaten Matarazzo's Indian doppelganger here:

Among other Stranger Things, stars who were compared to famous Indian celebrities also included David Habour who many thoughts shared a resemblance with Jaideep Ahlawat, well-known for starring in films such as Raazi. Also, Natalia Dyer's Nancy Wheeler several netizens felt looked similar to Indian television actress, Shivangi Joshi.

Stranger Things has a massive fan base in India and it's not surprising that fans want to make an Indian version of it. The popular show released its fourth season finale recently and is all set to return for another season which will be its final one. Stranger Things also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and Finn Wolfhard among others in lead roles. The release date for Season 5 is yet to be announced.

