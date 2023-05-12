Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink gets a new short hair look; Here's what fans think

Sadie Sink has become quite a popular name in the industry after the actress starred in the Stranger Things installment. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. There are very few artists whose talent is captured in the hearts of audiences and Sadie is definitely amongst one of them owing to her good looks and acting prowess. Recently, the actress got a new haircut and read out know how the fans reacted.

Sadie Sink gets a new haircut and fans are buzzing

Recently, Sadie was spotted in a new haircut, a pretty short bob which has made fans wonder if this will be her look in the upcoming season of ‘Stranger Things.’ The actress rose to fame after she portrayed the character of Max in ‘Stranger Things’ which brought a captivating energy to the show and made the fans glued to Netflix. Talking about her look in the series, she is a quite simple, natural-looking teen girl with good looks. However, she and Max are known for her signature red hair which has definitely become fans’ favorite.

Fans reaction

Sadie’s new look has left fans wondering and they flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "It was probably cut for Stranger Things." While another user commented that the new look is for her new movie ‘O’Dessa’, a rock opera that will be reportedly shot before the final season of Stranger Things. Well, only time will tell what is the secret behind Sadie’s new hairstyle.

