Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin shares his pic from the hospital as he undergoes fourth surgery

Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things is undergoing fourth surgery for a rare genetic disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia. Read on to know more.

Gaten Matarazzo, who is best known for his role as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things, took to his Instagram to reveal that he is undergoing fourth surgery for a rare genetic disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia. The 17-year-old star had shared a picture of himself in the hospital and captioned the same as, "Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org." The actor has been receiving a lot of love and messages from his fans and celeb friends online. His co-star Millie Bobby Brown also commented on the post. She wrote, "Good luck love!!! Sending my love gate." Cara Buono, who plays the role of Karen Wheeler, wrote, “Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you.” Matthew Cardarople, who appeared as Keith, wrote, "You’re super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you.”

For the unversed, Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CDD) is a health condition that primarily affects the development of the bones and teeth. Matarazzo opened up about the health issue during his appearance on The Doctors in January 2018 and explained how the makers incorporated Cleidocranial Dysplasia in the character's storyline. He said," I think what The Duffer Brothers, the directors of the show, really wanted to do, they wanted to make sure each character in the show was unique, and they had something that was realistic and personal. They didn't want cookie-cutter; they wanted unique characters that were relatable and were different."

Check out the photo right below.

When the makers asked him if it was okay with him if the kids in series bullied him for the same, to which he agreed and said that was realistic.

