Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo is up for a Dustin & Steve spinoff if it's WandaVision style

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo opened up about being game for a Dustin & Steve spinoff and more in his recent interview.

While fans are waiting to catch the fourth season of Stranger Things, the show's star Gaten Matarazzo may have just given us hope for an amazing spinoff idea. The actor in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight spoke about what to expect in the upcoming season and also touched upon a brilliant spinoff idea that he would be game for if it were to be made in a Marvel series inspired setup.

While Matarazzo is popular for essaying the role of Dustin Henderson in the series, Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington in the series. When pitched an idea if Matarazzo's Dustin and Joe's Steve could have their own spinoff, Gaten excitedly told ET, "I think a Dustin-Steve spinoff would be good if it were in, like, a weird niche format. Like, they didn't do a full show of it."

Talking about how the spinoff could be different, Gaten further said, "Yeah, like a WandaVision type thing or like a web series type thing where on YouTube, there's weekly episodes of little hijinks they get into, like every now and again, like a skit show. That'd be great. You kind of break that format."

We bet Stranger Things fans just hearing about this idea are going to be super thrilled and will certainly hope the producers are listening to Gaten's amazing idea.

As for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, the actor has hinted at things getting more "mature." There hasn't yet been a confirmation on when the fourth season will arrive.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 4: Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin reveals show's tone will be 'definitely matured'

Share your comment ×