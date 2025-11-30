Stranger Things Isn’t Over: Upside Down Returns in 2026 Animated Series Tales From ’85

Netflix’s Stranger Things universe is far from over. Following the success of the final season, which returned to Netflix in late 2025 and wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, the series is expanding in an exciting new direction. Netflix has announced Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated series set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. The series will stream on Netflix in 2026 and takes place between Seasons 2 and 3.

Fans will see the core group of Hawkins kids in animated form as they confront new monsters and explore a fresh paranormal mystery. Netflix has shared first-look images, a teaser, and the full voice cast for the series.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt will voice Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha 'EJ' Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Additional voice talents include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Eric Robles serves as showrunner and executive producer, with the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, executive producing via Upside Down Pictures. They are joined by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Animation work is being developed by Flying Bark Productions.

The Duffer Brothers explained in a Netflix featurette that an animated series was one of their earliest ideas for expanding the Stranger Things universe. Matt Duffer said, “When we started talking about, was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas.” Ross Duffer added, “With animation there’s really no limits. Eric and his team can just go wild, and they have.”

The series promises to keep Hawkins alive even after the live-action finale. By embracing the limitless possibilities of animation and the nostalgic feel of 1980s cartoons, the show offers fans a new way to experience the supernatural world they love.

By moving into animation, Netflix is opening a new chapter for the franchise, attracting both longtime fans and new viewers. With executive producers like the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy onboard, the series is set to maintain the high standards and unique storytelling that Stranger Things is known for.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will stream exclusively on Netflix in 2026, giving fans a chance to dive back into Hawkins in a way they’ve never seen before.

