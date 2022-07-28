Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower marks 7 1/2 years of being sober: Remember, we are all works in progress

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Stranger Things 4's breakout star Jamie Campbell Bower is speaking candidly about his sobriety journey! Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old actor revealed how he's been sober for 7 1/2 years and celebrated the milestone, confessing how "grateful" he really is. Jamie also recounted how difficult the process has been for him, highlighting the mental stress he endured.

"12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health," Jamie Campbell Bower tweeted. The talented star, who has been garnering praises for playing the vicious antagonist Vecna/One/Henry Creel in Stranger Things with such deadly finesse, then proclaimed with sheer pride, "I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober." The Twilight star also shared an inspirational message for everyone fighting with addition: "I have made many mistakes in my life. But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow."

"For anyone who wakes up thinking "oh god not again" I promise you there's a way. I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x," Jamie Campbell Bower humbly concluded in his moving tweets thread.

Check out Jamie Campbell Bower celebrating 7 and a half years of sobriety HERE and HERE:

More power to you, Jamie Campbell Bower!

