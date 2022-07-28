Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower marks 7 1/2 years of being sober: Remember, we are all works in progress

In an emotional confession on Twitter, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he's "so grateful to be sober."

Jamie Campbell Bower confessed how he was in "active addiction" 12 and a half years ago.

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Stranger Things 4's breakout star Jamie Campbell Bower is speaking candidly about his sobriety journey! Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old actor revealed how he's been sober for 7 1/2 years and celebrated the milestone, confessing how "grateful" he really is. Jamie also recounted how difficult the process has been for him, highlighting the mental stress he endured.

"12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health," Jamie Campbell Bower tweeted. The talented star, who has been garnering praises for playing the vicious antagonist Vecna/One/Henry Creel in Stranger Things with such deadly finesse, then proclaimed with sheer pride, "I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober." The Twilight star also shared an inspirational message for everyone fighting with addition: "I have made many mistakes in my life. But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow."

"For anyone who wakes up thinking "oh god not again" I promise you there's a way. I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x," Jamie Campbell Bower humbly concluded in his moving tweets thread.

More power to you, Jamie Campbell Bower!

