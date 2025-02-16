Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower Says Playing Villain ‘F—S’ Him Up; Reveals Advice From His Therapist

Stranger Things is headed for its final hurrah with season 5, and so is Jamie Campbell Bower’s villain era! The actor who plays the ultimate antagonist 001, aka Vecna, aka Henry Creel, on the hit Netflix show, recently admitted that playing darker roles takes a toll on his mental health.

On February 9, the actor attended the MegaCon Orlando in Florida and discussed his decision to take a break from playing the anti-heroic roles.

During a panel discussion, Bower admitted that he might be typecasted for villain roles, but he would happily step back from such opportunities, away from the archetype for a while.

The actor recalled his “dead serious” conversation with his therapist, in which the latter advised him to take time for himself in between shoots for his next project. That’s when Bower confessed to his therapist that he did not wish to do another “bad guy” for a while.

"Like it f---s me up. I’m dead serious,” he added. Bower acknowledged that joining the beloved Netflix show in its fourth season has been an “incredible” journey. He explained that he loved and continues to love playing his vengeful character on the show.

However, he’s “ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell” at this point. The horror series set in 1980s Indiana revolves around a group of young friends who investigate supernatural forces and secret government exploits.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink play the beloved pre-teens who are central to the storyline. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke complete the power-packed ensemble.

The highly anticipated 5th and final season of the series is described as "big and epic" by co-creator Matt Duffer. Meanwhile, Ross, the other Duffer brother, claimed that the season is the “biggest” ever for the franchise in terms of scale.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to release in late 2025.