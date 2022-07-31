Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson jams with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn left fans mighty impressed with his performance as Eddie Munson in the show's fourth season. The actor particularly got everyone talking about the finale episode thanks to his guitar solo of Metallica's Master of Puppets in it. After receiving praises from Metallica for it, the actor recently joined the band backstage at Lollapalooza.

In a video posted by Netflix, hours before taking the stage at the music festival, Metallica met up with the British actor, whose metalhead character Eddie Munson has spiked a massive interest for the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets during season four of the Netflix sci-fi series.

In the video, Metallica frontman James Hetfield spoke to Quinn about being a fan of the show and added, "I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Have been since season one. My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us." Quinn also spoke to the band about learning the song for his performance in the show and said, "It’s all I was listening to for two years. I feel very connected to you guys."

The video also showcased Quinn joining the band for a jam session to the same song. Joseph was seen playing the heavy track alongside Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett, with drummer Lars Ulrich providing the beat. Ulrich latter also joked, playfully adding, "We’d like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a five-piece, guys." Hammett also said, "You're hired" to the Stranger Things star after being impressed by his guitar skills. s

