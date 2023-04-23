Stranger Things makers Duffer Brothers announce new Netflix series 'The Boroughs'; DEETS inside

Stranger Things makers Matt and Ross Duffer are once again collaborating with Netflix for their upcoming supernatural mystery titled The Boroughs. As per a report by Netflix, The Boroughs has been created by the duo behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, with the Duffer brothers on board as executive producers. The official synopsis of The Boroughs read as, “In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

Duffer Brothers talks about upcoming series The Boroughs

Talking about The Boroughs, Duffer brothers in a statement said, “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

For the unversed, the upcoming Netflix series has now been given an eight-episode order. Sharing their excitement, Addiss and Matthews were quoted saying, “We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

Is Stranger Things coming to an end with fifth season?

It has now been officially confirmed that Stranger Things will be concluding after the fifth season. However, the details of the fifth and final season is kept under wraps but the story will revolve around Will’s character. Moreover, the makers have also announced that an animated series set within the world of Stranger Things is already in the works and fans are just super happy about it.

