'Stranger Things' music supervisor Nora Felder who secured Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' bags an Emmy

'Stranger Things', the popular Netflix series has won the Emmy Award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Supervision.

Music supervisor Nora Felder, known for her magnificent music supervision in Stranger Things, The Guardian, Tank Girl, and Seraphim Falls, bagged an Emmy award for the episode "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" which includes "Running Up That Hill" a classic song by Kate Bush.

Upon release of Stranger Things season 4, the song surged in popularity and made the 80s song a hit again. It started getting the top number on the charts and reached no. 1 on iTunes. By July, the video of the song had hit 100 million YouTube views.

Spoilers ahead:

In the series, it is shown that an evil entity Vecna possesses people and kills them, and the only way one can survive is 'listen to music.' Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, gets possessed by Vecna and listens to her favorite song 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush.

The track was chosen by Nora Felder because she felt like the lyrics of the song, especially the part 'a deal with god' perfectly resonated with Max Mayfield's experience. Max believed that only a miracle could bring her out of this misery, and in this situation, the song captures her emotions and experience beautifully.

During the award speech, Nora Felder gave special thanks to Kate Bush, and Metallica, whose music also appeared in Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things has been nominated for the award three times previously, and this is the first time that the show won it. Other shows that have won the award include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Big Little Lies, and I May Destroy You.