Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer’s comedy Yes God Yes & Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman's Spiral get India release

Natalia Dyer's comedy film Yes, God, Yes and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman's Spiral is heading to an OTT platform in India.

While streaming platform dropped the teaser of Stranger Things 4 recently, it will be a while before we get to see the gang back in action at Hawkins. Meanwhile, Nancy Wheeler aka Natalia Dyer's comedy film Yes, God, Yes is heading to an OTT platform in India. Directed by Karen Maine, Yes, God, Yes is about sixteen-year-old Alice growing up in the ‘00s who has always been a good Catholic.

However, when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her. The comedy initially released in 2019 and then hit streaming platforms last years.

Apart from this film, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman's thriller Spiral will also be releasing on the streaming platform. Directed by Kurtis David Harder, Spiral is about a same-sex couple who move to a small town so they can enjoy a better quality of life and raise their 16-year-old daughter with the best social values, but nothing is as it seems in their picturesque neighborhood.

PictureWorks has acquired these two new Hollywood films for a release in India and will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Spokesperson of PictureWorks said, "Spiral and Yes God Yes are both wonderful films belonging to two different genres and now available for viewing to the Indian audiences from the comfort of their homes."

Credits :Pinkvilla

